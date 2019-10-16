Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462,447 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $268,620,000 after purchasing an additional 389,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 332,680 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $9,097,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $360,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,400,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,609 shares of company stock worth $25,486,256. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.10. 59,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.