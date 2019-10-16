Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) Insider Richard Starr Sells 7,439 Shares of Stock

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) insider Richard Starr sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £20,308.47 ($26,536.61).

Shares of PCA stock opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. Palace Capital PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 266 ($3.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 279.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

