PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PACW. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares in the company, valued at $938,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,175 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

