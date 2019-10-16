Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 333,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 9,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 140.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.