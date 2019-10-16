Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 17,090 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.32.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.