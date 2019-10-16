Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,502 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth $54,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

SWX stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $713.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 59.24%.

In related news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $45,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.