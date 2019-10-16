Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $3,499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,863,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

