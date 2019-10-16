Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 71.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,735,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,498,000 after buying an additional 1,978,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 32.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,895,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after buying an additional 469,056 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,462,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Lennar by 22.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 959,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after buying an additional 174,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 950,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,054,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush set a $62.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,819 over the last ninety days. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $59.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

