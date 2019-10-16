Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $715.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Micah A. Kane sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $124,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $251,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

