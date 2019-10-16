Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 6,428 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

NYSE:TAP opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.