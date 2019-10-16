PACCAR (PCAR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR):

10/10/2019 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating.

10/4/2019 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2019 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2019 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PCAR opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $41,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 11.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 29.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 834,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

