PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.15% of PACCAR worth $36,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in PACCAR by 5.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 12.2% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $4,691,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.09. 98,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,382. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

