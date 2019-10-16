P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 5.97%.

PTSI stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

