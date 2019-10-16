Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

OXSQ opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Oxford Square Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

