Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.34

Shares of Oxford Metrics PLC (LON:OMG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.34 and traded as low as $90.75. Oxford Metrics shares last traded at $92.40, with a volume of 43,686 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59.

About Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides analytics software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.