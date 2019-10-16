Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.95. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. ValuEngine lowered Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

OSK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. 524,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Oshkosh by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

