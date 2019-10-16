Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Sells 880 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.61.

CMI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.25. 58,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,129. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

