Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Buys 3,755 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,539 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 9,847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 18.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,367,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $243,455,000 after buying an additional 679,303 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.39.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.29. 259,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

