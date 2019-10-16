Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Buys 1,903 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 24.4% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. 845,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,003. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.34.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

