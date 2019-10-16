Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.19.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock worth $91,773,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $235.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.23 and its 200 day moving average is $203.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,067.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $238.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

