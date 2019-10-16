Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.50% of Opus Bank worth $32,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Opus Bank by 122.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Shares of Opus Bank stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. 7,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,893. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $754.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Opus Bank had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.