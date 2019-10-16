Oppenheimer Lowers Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $301.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $316.00 to $301.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

GS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.80. 37,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.13. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

