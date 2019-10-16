Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Omnicom continues to focus on internal development and operating efficiency initiatives. Investments in real estate, back office services, procurement, IT, data, analytics and precision marketing are positively impacting Omnicom's operating performance. Consistency and diversity of operations and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure persistent profitability for the company, thereby positively impacting its share price, which has outperformed the industry in the past year.Consistency in dividend payouts and share repurchases indicate Omnicom’s commitment to create shareholders’ value and underline its confidence in the business. However, global presence exposes Omnicom to foreign exchange rate risks. Dependence on information technology systems makes it vulnerable to cybersecurity threats.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.87. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

