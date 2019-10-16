Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORI. JMP Securities cut shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $354,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,516 and sold 39,510 shares valued at $910,953. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 880,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 315,388 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 120.3% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 320.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

