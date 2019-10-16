OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Shares Down 1.5%

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37, approximately 535 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

