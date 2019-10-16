OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) & Ameris Bancorp (NYSE:ABCB) Head to Head Analysis

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. OFG Bancorp pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameris Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 20.64% 10.64% 1.45% Ameris Bancorp 26.23% 12.01% 1.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $440.51 million 2.71 $84.41 million $1.52 15.32 Ameris Bancorp $531.74 million 5.37 $121.03 million $3.38 12.15

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OFG Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFG Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OFG Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 0 6 0 3.00

OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Ameris Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats OFG Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 37 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines; and municipal and commercial insurance premium finance loans. It operates 125 domestic banking offices and 16 loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

