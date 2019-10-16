Odyssey Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $302,349.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00226185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.01102243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00088746 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Bit-Z, IDEX, FCoin, Huobi, LBank and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

