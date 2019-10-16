Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Update

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

ODT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 119,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,777. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

