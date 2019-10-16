Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Occidental have underperformed the industry year to date. Worryingly, rising freight rates due to U.S. sanctions could impact the company’s margins. Occidental, similar to other oil and gas companies, faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. The competitive industry and ongoing fluctuation in commodity prices are adversely impacting the company’s operations. However, Occidental is benefiting from increasing oil production from Permian resources. Its acquisition of Anadarko will further expand operations in the Permian Basin. Occidental’s decision to divest lower-margin oil and gas assets will be productive for the company over the long run. Expense management and oil production from high-quality U.S. onshore assets are going to drive its performance.”

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.39.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $75.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,784.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher purchased 2,500 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $108,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,128.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.