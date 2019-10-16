Obyte Price Down 6.3% This Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for about $18.60 or 0.00231756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. Obyte has a total market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $2,302.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000446 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

