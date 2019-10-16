Obyte Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,046.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $7,046.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $18.22 or 0.00222233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

