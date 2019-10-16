Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 247,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 187,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

OBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Obsidian Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.19.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 87.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. On average, analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Obsidian Energy stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Obsidian Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

