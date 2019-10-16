Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 96.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of OCSL opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $727.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $119,533.50. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

