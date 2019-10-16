NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.56

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $163.56 and traded as low as $156.00. NWF Group shares last traded at $161.50, with a volume of 49,281 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $76.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

NWF Group Company Profile (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

