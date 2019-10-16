Nwam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,895,339,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after buying an additional 3,418,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,204,000 after buying an additional 347,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after buying an additional 4,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

