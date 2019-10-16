Nwam LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 146.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at about $2,430,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,433,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,135,000 after buying an additional 61,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Mplx stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,299.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Heminger acquired 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

