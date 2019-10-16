Nwam LLC Acquires 196 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $162.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.72. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.