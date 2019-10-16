NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 500.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $215.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.96 and a 200 day moving average of $215.62. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.14.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.