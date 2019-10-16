NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.8% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $432.92 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $435.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.95.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

