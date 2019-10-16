NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.91.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $346.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

