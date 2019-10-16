NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $226,000 Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 361.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

