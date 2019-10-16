NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after buying an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after buying an additional 422,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,767.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,773.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,846.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,258.44.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.