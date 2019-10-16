Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 359,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Redfin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 90.9% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Redfin by 148.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

RDFN stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.37. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 112,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,964,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $85,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,250 shares of company stock worth $2,702,824 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

