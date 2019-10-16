Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.60 Million Investment in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven R. Bower purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,664.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,904.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judd Dayton purchased 40,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $394,953.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NPO opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

