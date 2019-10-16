Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $6.94 Million in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 255,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTLA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,997,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after purchasing an additional 842,354 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 341,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 291,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,466,000 after acquiring an additional 186,304 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 334,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.09. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.