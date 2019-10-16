Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,524,000 after purchasing an additional 69,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 95,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 279,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 19,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $1,423,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 98,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,801 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.23. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

