Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 237,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blucora by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. Blucora Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.