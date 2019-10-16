Northpointe Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Northpointe Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,815 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 58.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 436,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $42.33. 52,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.