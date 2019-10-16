Northpointe Capital LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Northpointe Capital LLC decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,364 shares during the quarter. Store Capital makes up about 1.5% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Store Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Store Capital by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Store Capital by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Store Capital stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $38.76.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $72,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

