Northpointe Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. Northpointe Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of CIT Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in CIT Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,623,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino purchased 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.22 per share, for a total transaction of $299,514.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,393.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,430 shares of company stock worth $1,316,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

CIT traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. 47,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,550. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

